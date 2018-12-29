Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play

Antetokounmpo (foot) will play Saturday against the Nets.

As expected, the MVP-candidate will take the floor despite a sore foot. In December, he's averaging 25.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 58.8 percent from the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories