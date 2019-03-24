Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will start Sunday's game against Cleveland.
The Bucks took the decision down to the last minute, but the MVP candidate will take the floor Sunday after being held out of two contests earlier in the week. Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle against the Sixers a week ago, but it doesn't look to be anything that'll hamper him long-term.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates in return•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.