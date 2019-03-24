Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play

Antetokounmpo (ankle) will start Sunday's game against Cleveland.

The Bucks took the decision down to the last minute, but the MVP candidate will take the floor Sunday after being held out of two contests earlier in the week. Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle against the Sixers a week ago, but it doesn't look to be anything that'll hamper him long-term.

