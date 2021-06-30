Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Hawks.

As expected, despite a calf injury, the two-time MVP will play in Game 4 -- a big opportunity for the Bucks to go up 3-1 with Trae Young (knee) sidelined. Through three games in this series, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 37.0 minutes.