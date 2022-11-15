Antetokounmpo (knee) is starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable due to knee soreness leading up to tipoff, and he's officially been given the green light after missing three of his team's last four contests. The star forward is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 blocks through his first nine games of the 2022-23 season.