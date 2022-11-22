Antetokounmpo (calf) is starting Monday's game against Portland, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable due to left calf tightness, so this latest update is no surprise. He's coming off a rough night at the charity stripe Saturday against Philly, knocking down only four of 15 attempts.
