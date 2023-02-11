Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) is good to go Friday against the Clippers.
Antetokounmpo was carrying a probable tag so his status wasn't in much doubt. While this is a tough matchup on paper, Antetokounmpo won't have to deal with Kawhi Leonard who is sitting out for rest.
