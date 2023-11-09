Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play Thursday against the Pacers.
As expected, Antetokounmpo will play through left ankle soreness. The Bucks are on a back-to-back, but the two-time MVP played just 22 minutes Wednesday after being ejected due to two technical fouls. He could take on more usage Thursday due to the absence of Damian Lillard (calf).
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ejected after second tech•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Slated to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Misses practice, should play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Quiet night in loss•