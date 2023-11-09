Watch Now:

Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play Thursday against the Pacers.

As expected, Antetokounmpo will play through left ankle soreness. The Bucks are on a back-to-back, but the two-time MVP played just 22 minutes Wednesday after being ejected due to two technical fouls. He could take on more usage Thursday due to the absence of Damian Lillard (calf).

More News