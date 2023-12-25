Coach Adrian Griffin said Antetokounmpo (foot) will be available for Monday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available despite dealing with a right mid-foot sprain. He'll take aim at the Knicks two days after posting 28 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during the Bucks' blowout win at Madison Square Garden.