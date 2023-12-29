Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available. The MVP candidate has appeared in 20 straight games, averaging 31.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 35.8 minutes during that stretch.
