Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Friday
Antetokounmpo (knee) said that he has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Nets, Stephen Watson of WISN 12 in Milwaukee reports.
Antetokounmpo came into Friday with a probable tag, so his clearance was fully expected after missing the last two games with right knee soreness. Expect the All-Star to be a full go Friday against Brooklyn.
