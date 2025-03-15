Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Antetokounmpo will continue to play through a left calf strain that has caused him to be listed on the injury report since before the All-Star break. He has averaged 28.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals over 31.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.