Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Antetokounmpo has missed two of the Bucks' first 11 games of the regular season due to a lingering knee injury, but he's been given the green light to play in Saturday's contest. The two-time MVP has averaged 30.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals over 34.0 minutes per game through seven contests in November.
