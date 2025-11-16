default-cbs-image
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo has missed two of the Bucks' first 11 games of the regular season due to a lingering knee injury, but he's been given the green light to play in Saturday's contest. The two-time MVP has averaged 30.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals over 34.0 minutes per game through seven contests in November.

