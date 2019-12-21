Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Saturday
Antetokounmpo (back) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Knicks, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.
As expected, despite dealing with some back soreness, Antetokounmpo will see the court Saturday. Across eight December appearances, he's averaging 33.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 28.5 minutes while also shooting 44.7 percent from beyond the arc.
