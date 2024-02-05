Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Antetokounmpo was probable ahead of Sunday's matchup, so it isn't very surprising that he'll be able to suit up despite his knee injury. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged 31.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 36.1 minutes per game.