Head coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (knee) has been cleared to play Sunday against the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Rivers said that he doesn't believe Antetokounmpo's right knee is a concern, even though the two-time league MVP has appeared on most of the Bucks' injury reports throughout February due to patellar tendinitis. Antetokounmpo -- who had been listed as probable heading into Sunday -- has yet to miss a game this month and is averaging 30.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 34.7 minutes per game through nine February appearances.