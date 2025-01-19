Antetokounmpo (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo will shake off another probable tag. He's been excellent in January, posting averages of 28.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 blocks over his last nine appearances.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates Raptors with 35 points•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially good to go•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nabs another probable tag•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double streak goes to 11•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to face Orlando•