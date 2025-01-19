Now Playing

Antetokounmpo (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo will shake off another probable tag. He's been excellent in January, posting averages of 28.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 blocks over his last nine appearances.

