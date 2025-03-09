Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the Bucks' injury report this season, most recently due to a lingering left calf strain, but he's been cleared to suit up Sunday for his 10th straight game. The two-time MVP has averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 29.6 minutes per game since the All-Star break.