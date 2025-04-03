Antetokounmpo (foot) is available for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Antetokounmpo will make his fourth straight appearance Thursday after being upgraded from probable while he contends with a left foot sprain. He has logged at least 30 minutes in each of his last five appearances, so Antetokounmpo is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction against Philadelphia.
