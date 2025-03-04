Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been on the Bucks' injury report for the past couple of weeks due to a left calf strain. He has suited up for Milwaukee's last six games and has played at least 32 minutes in each of his last four outings. Antetokounmpo has recorded three double-doubles over that span and has averaged 24.7 points on 58.9 percent shooting, 11.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals over 28.7 minutes per game.