Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's game versus Miami.

Antetokounmpo carrying probable tags has been par for the course in recent weeks, so it's not a surprise that he's available yet again. He was excellent in Monday's win over Denver, producing 36 points (14-19 FG, 8-14 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 30 minutes.