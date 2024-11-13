Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Wednesday versus Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has now suited up for both ends of all three of the Bucks' back-to-back sets so far this season. With all of Bobby Portis (elbow), Damian Lillard (concussion) and Khris Middleton (ankle) sitting out Wednesday, Antetokounmpo could notice a bump in his already sizable 34.8 percent season-long usage rate.
