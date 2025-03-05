Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo continues to work through a left calf strain that caused him to miss six games in February. After operating on a minutes restriction upon his return, Antetokounmpo has played at least 32 minutes in each of his last five games, and over that span he has averaged 26.6 points on 54.4 percent shooting, 13.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals.