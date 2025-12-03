Antetokounmpo (groin) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Antetokounmpo will shake off yet another probable tag ahead of this contest. He was in the headlines for other reasons Wednesday, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that Milwaukee's franchise player is going to meet with the front office in the coming weeks to discuss his future with the team struggling to open the season.