Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (groin) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.
Antetokounmpo will shake off yet another probable tag ahead of this contest. He was in the headlines for other reasons Wednesday, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that Milwaukee's franchise player is going to meet with the front office in the coming weeks to discuss his future with the team struggling to open the season.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 29 points in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially questionable Saturday•