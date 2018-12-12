Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play

Antetokounmpo (neck) will play Wednesday against the Pacers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo will be available after missing Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to neck soreness. His return should bump Ersan Ilyasova back to the bench.

