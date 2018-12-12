Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play
Antetokounmpo (neck) will play Wednesday against the Pacers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo will be available after missing Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to neck soreness. His return should bump Ersan Ilyasova back to the bench.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Should play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Grabs 15 rebounds in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another monster line in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game-high 36 points in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just misses triple-double•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...