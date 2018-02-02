Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to start

Antetokounmpo (ankle) will start Friday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo initially carried a probable designation, but interim coach Joe Prunty said the All-Star is "fine" after twisting his ankle Thursday against Minnesota. As such, Antetokounmpo will start at his usual forward spot, and he's not expected to face any limitations.

