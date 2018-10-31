Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Clears protocol, will play Thursday

Antetokounmpo (concussion) passed through protocol Wednesday and will return to action Thursday against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo took a hit to the head during Saturday's game against Orlando, and while he was initially cleared to return, he ended up experiencing symptoms after the game and was held out of Monday's win over the Raptors. The MVP candidate went through a full practice Wednesday, however, and shouldn't face any limitations as the Bucks look to improve to 8-0 on Thursday.