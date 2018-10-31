Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Clears protocol, will play Thursday
Antetokounmpo (concussion) passed through protocol Wednesday and will return to action Thursday against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo took a hit to the head during Saturday's game against Orlando, and while he was initially cleared to return, he ended up experiencing symptoms after the game and was held out of Monday's win over the Raptors. The MVP candidate went through a full practice Wednesday, however, and shouldn't face any limitations as the Bucks look to improve to 8-0 on Thursday.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable with head injury•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Says he 'blacked out' Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pours in 21 points for sixth win of season•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive triple-double in statement win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for game-high 31 against Knicks•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...