Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Close to triple-double Sunday

Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo was excellent for the Bucks Sunday, coming within inches of recording another triple-double. The numbers were nice here but the 0-of-5 from the charity stripe is a big negative. His free-throws continue to be an issue, especially as he gets to the line with some regularity. His other numbers remain fine and despite the efficiency concerns, he should be a top-eight player moving forward.