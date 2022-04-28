Antetokounmpo finished Wednesday's 116-100 win over Chicago with 33 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

Antetokounmpo knifed through Chicago en route to an extremely efficient performance Wednesday. Notably, Antetokounmpo is shooting just 16.7 percent from beyond the arc across nine contests since the beginning of April, but he exploited Chicago through his relentless attacking -- as evident through his 12.0 free-throw attempts per game. Milwaukee will advance to face Boston beginning Sunday.