Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Collects five steals in loss

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points (13-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, five steals, four rebounds and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo was up to his old tricks, chipping in across the board. He continues to put up big stat lines on a nightly basis, much to the delight of his owners. This was only the Bucks second loss in their last eight outings, and they will look to turn things around against the surging Chicago Bulls on Friday.