Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Collects fourth triple-double
Antetokounmpo scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 124-86 win over the Heat.
For once, the Bucks didn't need Giannis to carry the offense -- seven different Milwaukee players scored in double digits in this one versus only two Miami players -- but he still stayed productive in other ways, recording his fourth triple-double of the season despite getting some extra rest. Look for Antetokounmpo to come out firing in Wednesday's road clash with the Grizzlies.
