Antetokounmpo totaled 32 points (10-12 FG, 12-17 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 144-122 victory over the Nets.

Antetokounmpo was absolutely dominant against a depleted Brooklyn team, as he barely missed shots from the field and only needed 30 minutes to finish two dimes away from a triple-double. Antetokounmpo has been a model of consistency and production throughout December. He's scored at least 30 points in eight of his 12 outings this month while also recording eight double-doubles and two triple-doubles in that span.