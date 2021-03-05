Antetokounmpo had 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes in Thursday's win at Memphis.

Antetokounmpo ended just two assists shy of posting what would've been his fifth triple-double of the season, but as it has been the trend all season long, he was an absolute stud and was impactful on both ends of the court. Antetokounmpo hasn't been able to repeat what he did over the last two seasons, but he is still having a monster year and is averaging 29.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and a career-high 5.9 assists per game thus far.