Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Comes out flat in loss

Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points (7-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a block over 34 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo came into Sunday's matchup with the Celtics hot off of a first round sweep of the Pistons. In those four games, he averaged a stellar 26.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks. His flat performance on Sunday was likely due to some stifling defense from Boston, but he'll need to have a huge Game 2 to even up the series before heading on the road.