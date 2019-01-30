Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Complete line in win
Antetokounmpo recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's win over Detroit.
Although Antetokounmpo broke his streak of six games with double-digit rebounds, he managed to extend his double-double streak to seven games. Antetokounmpo is in the midst of a M.V.P caliber season and is averaging 26.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks across 33.2 minutes per game this season. Notably, he's shooting an elite 57.5 percent from the field despite struggling from beyond three, from which he's hit just 19.8 of his attempts.
