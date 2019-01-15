Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Confirmed available

Antetokounmpo (quad) will play Tuesday against the Heat, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, a bruised right quad won't prevent the MVP candidate from taking the court. Since December, he's averaging 26.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and a combined 2.9 blocks/steals on 58.2 percent shooting.

