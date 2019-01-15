Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Confirmed available
Antetokounmpo (quad) will play Tuesday against the Heat, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, a bruised right quad won't prevent the MVP candidate from taking the court. Since December, he's averaging 26.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and a combined 2.9 blocks/steals on 58.2 percent shooting.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dynamic return against Hawks•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.