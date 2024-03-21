Antetokounmpo (hamstring), who is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets, is considered a game-time decision, Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.
Antetokounmpo missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury and participated in Thursday's pregame warmups, but the team's medical staff wants to see how he feels afterward before determining his status. It's unclear whether he'll face any restrictions if he's able to suit up against Brooklyn.
