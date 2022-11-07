Antetokounmpo (knee) is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Atlanta, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Although Antetokounmpo is labeled as probable for Monday's game, he'll have to go through pregame warmups before the Bucks determine his status against the Hawks. As long as he feels good after warming up, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday•