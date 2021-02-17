Antetokounmpo had 34 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to Toronto.

The two-time MVP continued his strong play recently by flirting with a triple-double through 37 minutes of action. The Greek Freak led the team both offensively and on the boards as it marked his fourth straight double-double. His five takeaways also tied a career best. Since Feb. 1 when he posted just 18 points and recorded four rebounds against Portland, Antetokounmpo is averaging a tremendous 30.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.