Antetokounmpo (knee) was held to 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during the win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

After missing a game with a knee sprain, Antetokounmpo managed to return though he took a backseat in the scoring department. Still, Wednesday's performance was not a waste. While his streak of recording double-doubles and triple-doubles came to an end, he extended his streak of dishing out five or more assists to seven games and his streak of grabbing eight or more boards to 22 games.