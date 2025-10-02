Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Could arrive Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (illness) could arrive in Miami as soon as Thursday night, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo is currently in Greece while battling COVID-19, forcing him to miss the start of training camp. Presumably, he's been cleared, with coach Doc Rivers saying he should be back with the team by Friday morning. As for his availability for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, there likely won't be any clarity until Friday.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Not at training camp due to COVID•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Intends to play in EuroBasket•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to stay with Milwaukee•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Contemplating future in Milwaukee•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Monster triple-double in defeat•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game-high 28 points in loss•