Antetokounmpo (illness) could arrive in Miami as soon as Thursday night, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo is currently in Greece while battling COVID-19, forcing him to miss the start of training camp. Presumably, he's been cleared, with coach Doc Rivers saying he should be back with the team by Friday morning. As for his availability for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, there likely won't be any clarity until Friday.