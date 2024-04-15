According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is "real doubt" that Antetokounmpo will be ready for Game 1 versus the Pacers on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo missed the final three games of the regular season with a strained left calf, and the optimistic timetables floated around were 1-to-2 weeks. Milwaukee's franchise forward will continue to receive daily treatment, and there's likely to be several updates throughout the week.