According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is "real doubt" that Antetokounmpo will be ready for Game 1 versus the Pacers on Sunday.
Antetokounmpo missed the final three games of the regular season with a strained left calf, and the optimistic timetables floated around were 1-to-2 weeks. Milwaukee's franchise forward will continue to receive daily treatment, and there's likely to be several updates throughout the week.
