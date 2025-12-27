Antetokounmpo (calf) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls if he can clear his pregame tests, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has missed Milwaukee's last eight games due to a right soleus strain he sustained after logging just three minutes in a win over Detroit on Dec. 3. The two-time MVP has been ramping up in practice recently and appears to be on track to return Saturday, but this report bodes well for his return in the near future if he isn't cleared to face Chicago. The Bucks are expected to release their official injury report by Saturday afternoon, which should provide some more clarity on Antetokounmpo's status. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the superstar operate under a minutes restriction in his return, having Antetokounmpo back in the lineup would likely mean fewer minutes for Jericho Sims and Bobby Portis.