Antetokounmpo amassed 30 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 141-117 victory over the Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo appeared unfazed by back spasms that limited his availability heading into Saturday's contest. Antetokounmpo's pursuit of the rim is on another level this season, as his 592 shot attempts in the restricted area far exceeds 454 attempts for second-place basket-attacker Zion Williamson.