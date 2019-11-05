Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dazzles in win over Minnesota
Antetokounmpo had 34 points (14-19 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-11 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists during Milwaukee's 134-106 win at Minnesota on Monday night.
The reigning MVP remains absolutely dominant to start the season, registering seven double-doubles to start the year while making 61.2 of his shots from the field -- that would represent a career-high mark for a sizable margin. Averaging 27.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, Antetokounmpo will attempt to extend his impressive run of play Wednesday in a tough away matchup at the Clippers.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Records sixth double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Secures double-dobule in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Flirts with triple-double once again•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just misses second triple-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs triple double in opener•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...