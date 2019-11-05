Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dazzles in win over Minnesota

Antetokounmpo had 34 points (14-19 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-11 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists during Milwaukee's 134-106 win at Minnesota on Monday night.

The reigning MVP remains absolutely dominant to start the season, registering seven double-doubles to start the year while making 61.2 of his shots from the field -- that would represent a career-high mark for a sizable margin. Averaging 27.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, Antetokounmpo will attempt to extend his impressive run of play Wednesday in a tough away matchup at the Clippers.