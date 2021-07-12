Antetokounmpo tallied 41 points (14-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-17 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes Sunday in the Bucks' 120-100 win over the Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

With his team facing a 2-0 deficit as the series moved to Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo overwhelmed the Suns from the opening tip and didn't let up throughout the night, allowing the Bucks to win their first NBA Finals game since 1974. Despite missing the last two games of the Bucks' Eastern Conference Finals series victory over the Hawks with a hyperextended left knee and taking a questionable tag into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo has looked as good as ever. Through three games, he's averaging 34.3 points (on 62.5 percent shooting from the field), 14.0 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 37.7 minutes. After going for 42 points and 12 rebounds in the Bucks' Game 2 loss, Antetokounmpo joined Shaquille O'Neal as the only player in league history to churn out back-to-back 40-10 games in the NBA Finals.