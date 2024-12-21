Antetokounmpo is questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to back spasms.

Antetokounmpo has been battling a lingering knee injury, but his appearance on Saturday's injury report is due to back spasms instead. Considering the touchy nature of the injury, Antetokounmpo may be a game-time call. If he can't go, expect Bobby Portis and Marjon Beauchamp to see an uptick in playing time.