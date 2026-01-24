Head coach Doc Rivers said after Friday's 102-100 loss to the Nuggets that Antetokounmpo suffered a right calf injury and was "defiant about staying in," Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports. He finished with 22 points (4-8 FG, 14-16 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes.

It's unclear when Antetokounmpo sustained the injury, though he exited Friday's contest with 34 seconds remaining in the fourth and appeared to grab at his calf before limping off the court. Rivers also said that he thought the superstar was favoring the calf for most of the second half, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic. The two-time MVP joined his teammates on the bench before the game ended but did not check back in. The severity of the injury is not yet clear, but the Bucks are expected to provide an update on his status for Sunday's game against the Mavericks by Saturday night. It's worth noting that Antetokounmpo missed eight consecutive games in December due to a right calf strain.