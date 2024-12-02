Antetokounmpo missed Monday's practice due to a stomach illness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Although Antetokounmpo is under the weather, coach Doc Rivers expects him to play Tuesday against Detroit. If Antetokounmpo doesn't travel with the team Monday afternoon, Rivers expects him to make the trip Tuesday morning.
