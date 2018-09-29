Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dealing with minor injury
Antetokounmpo (undisclosed), who missed Saturday's scrimmage, is dealing with a minor injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "Hopefully they're able to practice the beginning of next week," head coach Mike Budenholzer said about Antetokounmpo and Sterling Brown. "I don't think it's anything too serious."
Antetokounmpo was surprisingly held out of Saturday's intra-squad scrimmage, though it appears the Bucks are simply going to be extremely cautious with their superstar. The expectation that he practices at the start of next week is encouraging and that should put him in line to take the court for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls. Still, if Antetokounmpo is dealing with any sort of discomfort at all in the coming few days, there's a decent chance the Bucks decide to hold him out of Wednesday's contest. Tentatively consider him questionable for now.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't participate in scrimmage•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 22 points in season-ending loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nears triple-double in Game 5 loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lacks defensive output in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Solid line despite foul trouble•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores team-high 30 in Game 2 loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...