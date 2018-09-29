Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dealing with minor injury

Antetokounmpo (undisclosed), who missed Saturday's scrimmage, is dealing with a minor injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "Hopefully they're able to practice the beginning of next week," head coach Mike Budenholzer said about Antetokounmpo and Sterling Brown. "I don't think it's anything too serious."

Antetokounmpo was surprisingly held out of Saturday's intra-squad scrimmage, though it appears the Bucks are simply going to be extremely cautious with their superstar. The expectation that he practices at the start of next week is encouraging and that should put him in line to take the court for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls. Still, if Antetokounmpo is dealing with any sort of discomfort at all in the coming few days, there's a decent chance the Bucks decide to hold him out of Wednesday's contest. Tentatively consider him questionable for now.