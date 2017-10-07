Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Debuts with 24 in preseason loss

Antetokounmpo tallied 24 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3 Pt, 9-13 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 22 minutes in Friday's 114-101 preseason loss to the Bulls.

The Greek Freak made his season debut Friday, and it appears he's ready to get back to compiling big stat lines, His 2016 campaign earned him All-Star status due to his innate scoring ability, and has value as a lock in most fantasy lineups in every format.